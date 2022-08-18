Main Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BOTZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

