Main Management LLC Acquires 697 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.94. 152,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,327. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.46 and its 200-day moving average is $418.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

