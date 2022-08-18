Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.10

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.10 and traded as high as C$83.66. Magna International shares last traded at C$83.17, with a volume of 665,104 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.55.

Magna International Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.12.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 9.2100003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

