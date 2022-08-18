Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.69

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.689 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.
In other news, insider David George 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th.
Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
