Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0005

Maecenas (ART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 71.8% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $37,402.57 and $27.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

