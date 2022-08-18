Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0047

Lympo (LYM) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $548,673.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.