Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.13. The company had a trading volume of 633,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,338. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9212534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,478,400 shares of company stock worth $14,882,452.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.