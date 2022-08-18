Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $25.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.