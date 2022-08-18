Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.47. 146,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.