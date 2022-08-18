Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

