Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

