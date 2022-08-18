Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

KRE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 118,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

