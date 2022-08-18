Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

