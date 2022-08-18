Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $146.10. 67,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $198.81. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

