Loveless Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 302,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

CAT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.89. 40,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,841. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

