Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.9 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 180,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.