Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BUI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 61,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

