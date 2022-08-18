Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $345.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

