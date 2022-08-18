London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.78 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

