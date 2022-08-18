LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

LOGC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.56% and a negative net margin of 304.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Featured Stories

