LockTrip (LOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,543.00

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $14,543.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000345 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

