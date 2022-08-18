LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 338,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,313. The company has a market capitalization of $302.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

