LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

