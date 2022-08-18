Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.46 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

