Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,906. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -230.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

