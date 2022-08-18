Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.09. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.