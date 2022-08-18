Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.81. 40,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.