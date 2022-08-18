Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 7.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,633,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 104,359 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,107. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.