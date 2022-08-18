Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,209. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.62.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

