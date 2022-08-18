Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $466,620. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 35,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.