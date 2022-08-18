Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE PXD traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.91. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

