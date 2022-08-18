Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,200,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.