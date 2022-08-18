Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

HP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 47,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,063. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

