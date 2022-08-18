Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 929.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,632. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

