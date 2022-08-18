Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. 75,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,275,131. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

