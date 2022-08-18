Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 78.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,016. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.93.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

