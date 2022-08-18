Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 329,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793,606. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.