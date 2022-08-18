Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 322,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

