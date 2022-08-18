Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
