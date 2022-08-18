Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 35,967 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 171,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,201,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.