Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,529.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 408,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 383,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
