Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $46.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

