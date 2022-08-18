Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $13.38 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $13.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.87.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

About Lassonde Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.