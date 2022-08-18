Lamden (TAU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,531.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.39 million and $29,531.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

