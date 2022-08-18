Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 75,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

