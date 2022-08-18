Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 75,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
