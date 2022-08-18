Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.