Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 57 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.41. 13,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.97 and a 200-day moving average of $427.81. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

