Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

