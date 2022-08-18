Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 182.49, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.55.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,542,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

