Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 388,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.